Exclusive: Has Raghava Lawrence signed Ramesh Varma's Super Hero? A source spills the beans...

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmii (2020), which was a remake of his own Tamil film Kanchana (2011), will soon be seen in a larger than life film titled Super Hero.

A source talks exclusively with The Free Press Journal and reveals, “He is a big star in the South. For now probably, direction has taken a back seat as he has five films in a row. He is already doing three films.”

Our source adds, “All his films are big budget films. He is in Chandramukhi 2 with Kangana Ranaut. Kangana is playing the female lead role in the film. P Vasu sir is directing the film. Lawrence will be seen in the character of Vettaiyan, which was played by Rajinikanth in the film’s first part.”

Opening up about Super Hero, our source further states, “His forthcoming film with producer KE Gnanavel Raja from Studio Green will be titled Super Hero. It’s a larger-than-life huge budget film. Lawrence will be seen playing three different interesting characters in this film.”

The third character will come as a surprise in the film which our source doesn’t wish to disclose. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma, who signed two films with Gnanavel last month.

When contacted, Ramesh remained tight-lipped when asked if the title of his next film is Super Hero. He shares, “All my films are pan-India films. I am doing two films with Studio Green. One is a love story.”

Gushing about the recent success of Gnanavel he further adds, “Their Tamil film Pathu Thala starring Gautham Karthik is a hit film of this week.” Interestingly, Gautham’s next project is the pan-India film August 16 1947.

When contacted, Gnanavel confirms the title and explains, “Yes, the title is Super Hero. We are yet in the process of finalising the cast and credits. Ramesh Varma is directing our project. It’s a Tamil/Telugu bilingual. Maybe later, we will do it in Hindi. Right now, I feel the South territory box office is doing very well and bringing good results.”

According to media reports Kangana was given a grand reception as she has wrapped up her shoot for Chandramukhi 2. Lawrence also has director Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X in his kitty.

Lawrence’s upcoming film releases include Rudhran, which is releasing on April 14. Chandramukhi 2 will be releasing during Dussehra. By the end of this year, Jigarthanda Double X will be released. After that, his film Dost directed by Ayogya (2019) fame Venkat Mohan will also hit screens. Super Hero will go on floors next month.