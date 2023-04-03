Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan in director Chandoo Mondeti's next? THIS is what the Karthikeya 2 filmmaker has to say

Kartik Aaryan | Pic: Instagram/kartikaaryan

Collaborations between Tollywood technicians/filmmakers and Bollywood actors is fast becoming a norm of the glitz and glamour world. While South Indian directors are looking forward to working with all big heroes of Hindi films, our Bollywood actors too are also keen on joining hands with the well-known South filmmakers and production houses. The latest entrant to be making a pan-India film is another popular director Chandoo Mondeti. He is best known for directing Karthikeya 2 (2022).

Chandoo Mondeti | Pic: Instagram/chandoo.mondeti

Chandoo will soon be helming a pan-India film with a very well-known production house. This time as per our sources, the film is a sci-fi thriller. The director has already narrated the film’s intriguing tale to none other than Kartik Aaryan.

Ramesh Varma |

Another director Ramesh Varma, known for his commercially successful film Rakshasudu (2019), will meet Kartik Aaryan soon which should reap positive results sometime this month depending on the availability of the star.

On having narrated the story to Kartik, Chandoo confirms the news exclusively to The Free Press Journal and says, “Yes, I have narrated a Sci-Fi thriller story to Kartik Aaryan sometime back.”

We then asked him when this film will go on floors, Chandoo reveals, “So it all depends on the dates of Kartik Aaryan as he is busy with a couple of projects I think. Hence he might allot the dates to us in a couple of months time. He has to complete his project and I have a project to complete. I am in the middle of completing my project which should get over soon.”

The filmmaker is quick to state that his movie cannot be slotted into any particular genre at the moment. “It’s not exactly a Sci-Fi film. It’s too early to tag it that way. It is undoubtedly a thriller genre flick,” he shares.

When asked why he chose Kartik Aaryan as the male protagonist, Chandoo states, “Obviously, he is a big hero. Who would not like to work with him? Also, he suits my character perfectly. Above all, I am doing this film with Geetha Arts, a big production house. I have to give my best for this production house since they have given me this opportunity to direct a film under their banner.”

We then quizzed him if the movie will be a pan-India movie. “Yes, it’s going to be a multilingual movie. It’s going to be in-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as well,” he says.

We then asked Chandoo what was Kartik’s reaction after the narration. “He was pretty excited as he had seen and liked Karthikeya 2 very much,” he gushes.

When quizzed about the title of the movie he declined saying, “I cannot disclose much mam. Also, it’s too early to reveal the title. We have yet not zeroed on it. Geetha Arts will officially announce it soon in a big way. Definitely whatever is confirmed concretely I shall update you.”

When contacted via sms, Kartik didn’t respond to our queries.