Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda reveals, 'Yes, director Ramesh Varma had approached me for Rakshasudu 2.'

Pic: Instagram/sreenivasbellamkonda

Tollywood actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda will soon make his Bollywood acting debut with Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of 2005 Telugu film of the same name, which was helmed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas. As per reports, story writer Vijayendra Prasad has made suitable changes to the script. Bellamkonda just finished shooting the film which was shot in Gujarat. It is being produced by Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada (sons of Dr Jayantilal Gada). The film is helmed by V.V. Vinayak. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive telephonic tête-à-tête.

When asked if he has been signed by any other Bollywood filmmaker, Bellamkonda says, “Nobody has yet seen my trailer. Let them watch the trailer and they will know about me. I am just 28 years old and the youngest in the block so I have a long way to go. I have enough time. I also have one untitled Telugu film and the other one will be announced soon.”

Opening up about Chatrapathi, he reveals, “Chatrapathi is a natural love story. Nushrratt Bharuccha is pitied opposite me. She is a good actor and I had a great experience working with her.”

Bhagyashree is playing his mother in the film. When asked if she shared any stories from her Maine Pyar Kiya days, he gushes, “I asked her how it was shooting back then. How easy was it for her to get into films back then when she debuted. How did she make it? Also, after such a humongous success, why did she not do more films? I keep asking her, how are you so fit even today? She looks the same, so pretty. If we look at her without makeup also she looks the same! So beautiful... I asked her how are you maintaining yourself? So we became very close family friends”

Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani is cast opposite Bellamkonda’s brother Bellamkonda Ganesh in a Telugu film. “Avantika is debuting in a Telugu film with my brother here in Tollywood. The film is complete. We are planning to release it in December.”

Bellamkonda was the main lead in Rakshasudu (2019). Recently, director Ramesh Varma unveiled the poster of Rakshasudu 2. However, as per our sources Kichcha Sudeepa is the film’s hero. Opening up about it, he states, “Yes, I know they were planning Rakshasudu 2. Rakshasudu was the Telugu remake of a Tamil super hit film called Ratsasan. I don’t want to play a cop again. I have played enough cop roles. I don’t want to do any more cop roles. I want to play different characters.”

On a parting note, we ask if he was approached by Ramesh for the film’s sequel. “Yes, he did approach me but I want to play varied roles now,” he concludes.