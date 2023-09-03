Chandramukhi 2 Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Stuns As Dancer, Raghava Lawrence Appears In Dual Role (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

The much-anticipated trailer for Kangana Ranaut's movie, Chandramukhi 2, was released today. The film stars Raghava Lawrance, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and others who play supporting roles. Directed by P. Vasu, it is a sequel to Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005.

In the trailer, Kangana can be seen essaying the role of a beautiful dancer, Chandramukhi, while Raghava portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. The film will focus on the time period when Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan met and how they fell in love.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Kangana opened up about her role in Chandramukhi 2. She said, "I play a larger-than-life character in a quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer. It’s a mix of genres. The film has a bit of action, comedy, horror, romance, and is also a musical. In fact, this is the first time I have been part of a big entertainer playing a larger-than-life character."

Meanwhile, for the trailer launch event in Chennai, the Queen actress picked a stunning beige and blue saree with a strapless blouse. Keeping her hair in a sleek bun, she added gajra to it and wore a choker necklace to complete her entire look.

Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. the film will be released on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.