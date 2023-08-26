Oscar Winner MM Keeravani Lauds Kangana Ranaut's Performance In Chandramukhi 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday. The event was attended by the who’s who of the Tamil film industry. Among many others, Oscar winner MM Keeravani couldn’t stop singing praises for the performance that has been delivered by the actress in the film.

At the launch, the music composer said, "She has given a stunning performance, and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen."

Chandramukhi 2 is Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the horror-comedy genre for the first time, opposite Raghava Lawrence. Resplendent in a stunning orange six-yard Kanjeevaram, the actress took to her IG handle and posted a picture with the composer and wrote, "With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient Shri MM Keeravani."

The respect and admiration is mutual among these two accomplished and talented artists. The actress is known for her nuanced, effortless, and detail-oriented performances. Every character that Kangana has played in the past has been something that the audience has loved and appreciated her for. With Chandramukhi 2, Kangana is all set to not just blow her fans away with her acting chops but also her mastery over classical dance performances, which are many in number in the film. The film is all set to release on September 15th.

