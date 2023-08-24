Kangana Ranaut REACTS As Alia Bhatt Wins National Film Award For Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Truly Believe That Jury Did..' | Photo Via Instagram

The 69th National Awards were announced on Thursday evening at the National Media Center in Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award as Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

Just a while back, Kangana took to her social media handle to react to the news. Kangana wrote, "Congratulations to all the winners of #nationalawards2023. It is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together.... It's truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that's happening across all languages..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, she added, All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn't win any... please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna give and didn't give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well ... Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best.... I wish everyone the best. Hare Krishna."

Talking about Thalaivii, the film also starred Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Raj Arjun, and Samuthirakani in the Hindi and Tamil versions. It was based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa, who passed away on December 5, 2016.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in her directorial Emergency, which marks her second directorial project. Next, the actress also has the sequel to the 2005 Tamil film Chandramukhi in her pipeline.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)