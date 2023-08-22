'I Am Very Scared': Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Karan Johar's Comment On Her Upcoming Film Emergency

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her arch-nemesis, filmmaker Karan Johar, praising her and extending his support to her upcoming film Emergency. For those unversed, Karan recently said he is 'excited' to watch Kangana's directorial debut Emergency.

When Karan's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the big screens on July 28, Kangana said she was not impressed with the film and also claimed that the box office figures and reviews were fake.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, never missed an opportunity to take a dig at Karan. On Tuesday, hours after Karan's statement surfaced, Kangana reacted to it and said she is 'scared'.

"Last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me … Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again," Kangana wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).

In Emergency, Kangana will be seen as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It marks her first solo-directorial film. Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade also play significant roles in the much-awaited and highly-anticipated film.

Besides Emergency, Kangana is also gearing up for the release of TEjas in which she plays an Air Force Pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and it is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20, 2023. Kangana also has Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty.

