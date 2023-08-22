Did Ranveer Singh Take A Dig At Kangana Ranaut Over Additional Dialogue Credit In Films? (WATCH)

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has opened up about how he prepares before going in front of the camera. In one of his interviews, the actor revealed he sometimes pens his own lines for films and even tweaks them to remember better.

A video of his interview has surfaced on social media in which he reveals filmmaker Karan Johar praised his talent and even wanted to credit him for dialogues in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, Ranveer said he doesn't want that.

"Karan said 'I will give additional dialogue credit'. But I was like 'No, I don’t want that'. It’s our (actors) responsibility to take something and better it. If you can’t, what are you doing there. So, I don’t want any additional dialogue credit. I know there are some actors who have taken it, but this is not my style," he said.

Soon after Ranveer's video went viral on Reddit, netizens wondered if the actor took a dig at Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, Kangana was an additional dialogue writer of her much-loved film Queen. Her 2017 film Simraan had also stirred a controversy over dialogue credits.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Kangu ki bezzati, rant on insta coming for you Ranveer."

"Is it Kangu only? She was my guess because she has bragged quite a bit about it. But idk, are there any other actors who have got dialogue credit?" another comment read.

A user wrote, "Kangana got additional dialogue credit for Queen and she truly deserved it. The dialogues which you can look up in the script that’s available online are very different from what end result."

It may be noted that when Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released, Kangana expressed her disappointment with the film and called Ranveer 'cartoon'.

Karan Johar made his return to the cinema as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani after seven years. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt hit the theatres on July 28, Friday, and on its first day itself, it kicked off a storm at the box office. As per the official figures released by the makers, the film earned a whopping Rs 11.10 crore.

She wrote on Instagram, "My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense... he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heros how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity... They look manly and dignified... people don't ruin the culture in our country."

Ranveer played the role of Rocky in the film. Directed by Karan Johar and produced by his Dharma Productions, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It released in theatres on July 28 and has earned over Rs 300 crore globally.

