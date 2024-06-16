From Rupali Ganguly To Bhavika Sharma; TV Celebs Wish Their Fathers On Fathers Day 2024

By: Aanchal Choudhary | June 16, 2024
Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her with her late father as she remembered him on the occasion of Father's day. The actress also penned a heartfelt note for her father stating there isn't a single day she does not miss him.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod shared a picture of her with her father as she wished her 'pops' on Fathers day.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma simply shared a picture of her and her father with a heart emoticon.
Dalljiet Kaur shares a few pictures with her father and reveals that one thing that he has said to her in her current testing times.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared two throwback pictures with her father and also penned a heart felt note for him as she wished him a happy fathers day.
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Pukaar fame Sayli Salunkhe too shared an unseen glimpse with her father.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe shared a sweet picture of her with her father and penned a small message for him.
Reem Sameer shared this picture of her with her father on her Instagram handle and penned a small message for him as she wished him today.