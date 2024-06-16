 Aamir Khan Wraps Up Shoot Of Sitaare Zameen Par
On Saturday, director RS Prasanna shared the update on his Instagram Story which featured a picture of cake with the film's title with the caption, "It's a wrap".

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Aamir Khan | Instagram

Director RS Prasanna has announced that the filming on Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, is finished.

Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame shared the update on his Instagram Story which featured a picture of cake with the film's title with the caption, "It's a wrap".

In a separate Instagram Story, the filmmaker praised Khan for being a terrific leader and protector.

"From watching Lagaan on screen and picking up my jaw from the floor. To standing next to, learning from, admiring and working with THE Aamir Sir. God has been extremely kind and generous. So so much to learn from sir on so many fronts.

"But above all... How to be an amazing human being... Full of love, passion, absolute humility... Unending curiosity and learning zeal... A terrific leader, an extraordinary creative culture builder... Constantly empowering those around him... Extremely trusting... And a protector," Prasanna wrote in his post.

Sitaare Zameen Par, also produced by Khan's banner Aamir Khan Productions, also features Genelia Deshmukh.

"What an absolute delight of a human. You are a treasure my friend," the director wrote alongside his photo with Deshmukh on his Instagram Story.

Sitaare Zameen Par will also mark Khan's return to the silver screen after 2022's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, Khan co-produced Laapataa Ladies with its director and his former wife Kiran Rao. His next production is Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. 

