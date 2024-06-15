Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj' Controversy Reminds Of Father Aamir Khan's Fanaa Ban In Gujarat

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his debut with Maharaj. However, the film has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons as it has sparked controversy. As per reports, the Gujarat High Court has put a halt on the release of the film, amid allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

But do you know that even his father Aamir Khan has faced banned regarding his film Fanaa in the year 2006? The film faced significant political and cultural implications. He supported the Narmada Bachao Andolan, a social movement opposing the displacement of indigenous communities and environmental degradation caused by the Narmada dam project during that time.

Aamir's support was not favoured by the ruling political establishment in Gujarat, which then led to a backlash that culminated in the ban of his movie in the state.

Fanaa was directed by Kunal Kohli and featured Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film faced an unprecedented boycott in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was in power in the state, spearheaded the movement against the movie. It also caused major financial losses for the filmmakers and distributors.

However, Aamir fans argued that the ban infringed on freedom of speech and expression. Over the years, the Fanaa ban has become an important case study in the discussion.

Now, the question that arises is will Junaid Khan face the same circumstances as his father. The movie is ready to release on the OTT platform, and the platform X, Boycott Netflix, and Ban Maharaj are currently trending on social media. The film revolves around the story of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. It is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, and produced by Yashraj Films. It was set to release on June 14, 2024, but will not be released until further notice.