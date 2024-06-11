Maharaj OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Debut Film

Maharaj is a thriller drama starring Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The filmmakers have decided to release the film directly on OTT in June 2024. Makers of the film are yet to unveil the trailer.

Release date and platform of Maharaj

The movie is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the film on Instagram and stated, "The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events from the 1860s - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!#MaharajOnNetflix #JunaidKhan @jaideepahlawat @shalzp @siddharthpmalhotra #YRFEntertainment @yrf @sharvari."

Plot

The film is based on true events and is set in the backdrop of 1862. It narrates the story of a brave journalist and a social reformer who fights the battle of truth against a powerful man. The film mainly focuses on The Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which tells the story of Karsandas Mulji, who wrote an article against 'Maharaj' and alleged that he had sexually harassed female devotees.

A fight to uncover the truth. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!#MaharajOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/DEFrXnkURE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 29, 2024

All about Maharaj

The film features Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Panday, among others. Vipul Mehta, Sneha Desa, and Bernard Williams have written and directed the thriller drama. It is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films Entertainment.