Gangs Of Godavari OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Gangs of Godavari is an action thriller starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The film was released in the theatres on May 31, 2024 and it is going to release digitally in June 2024. The streaming platform revealed the trailer and wrote, "Tiger Ratnakar knows only one thing. If anyone comes upon you, you will fall on the wall. #GangsofGodavari coming to Netflix on 14 June in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada!"

When and where to watch Gangs of Godavari?

The film will stream digitally from June 14, 2024 and it will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Audiences can enjoy watching it on Netflix, streaming giant.

Plot

The film delves into the life of Lankala Rathna, a politician who finds himself in a tight spot when the police raid his house and seize a huge amount of gold and illegal money. His members inform him of an arrest warrant, urging him to go into hiding. Despite agreeing, Rathna questions why he should fear in his own village. In a twist of fate, he encounters a beautiful girl and they eventually get married. The suspense builds as the police make their way to the village. What will Rathna do?

Cast and production of Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari stars Vishwak Sen as Lankala Rathnakar, Neha Shetty as Bujji, Anjali as Rathnamala, Nassar as Nanaji, Hyper Aadi as Murthy, Praveen, Mayank Parekh and P Sai Kumar as Geddha Raju, among others. The movie is written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya. It is produced by Sai Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. After a theatrical run, the film received mixed to positive responses from audiences and critics with that the film earned 20.50 crore at the box office.