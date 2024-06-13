Maharaj Controversy: Hindu Activists Demand Ban On Junaid Khan's Film For Showing Sadhus Negatively; 'Boycott Netflix' Trends On X

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaj which is all set to release on June 14. The makers of the film shared the first look posters of Junaid and Jaideep Ahlawat last month, however, the teaser or trailer of Maharaj have not released yet. Now, the show has been making headlines but for the wrong reasons.

Days after Bajrang Dal threatened to stall the release of the film, a section of social media users have demanded a ban on the film as they feel it might show religious leaders and sadhus in a negative light. On Thursday (June 13), #BoycottNetflix started trending on X and Hindu activists expressed their apprehensions about religious leaders being shown in wrong light in Maharaj.

Demanding a ban on the film, a user wrote, "Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films and #Netflix will all be held responsible if this film tries to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by showing that sadhus and saints are miscreants and lustful, and thereby disrupts law and order. #BoycottNetflix Ban Maharaj Film."

Check some more reactions here:

O Hindu wake up...



A father (Aamir Khan) makes fun of Lord Shiva by releasing the movie 'PK' & his son defames the Hindu religion, cultural tradition by releasing the movie 'Maharaj'!

This movie must be boycotted..#BoycottNetflix



Ban Maharaj Film@desi_thug1 @beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/YevxhWfsg8 — Sunil Ghanwat🛕🛕 (@SG_HJS) June 13, 2024

📌 Place immediate ban on 'Maharaj' movie releasing on Netflix !



Will those Hindu haters who make films insulting Hindu saints also make films on the other religion ?#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/abw25K9maa — Krupali 🚩🌻 (@krupali_bhuvad) June 13, 2024

#BoycottNetflix Ban Maharaj Film



😡 Khan came to insult #Hindu religion...



🚫 Immediate ban on #Maharaj film which defames Hindu saint and community! @HinduJagrutiOrg demanded! pic.twitter.com/bLq35PmKFk — Rutuja Dhage (@Ranraghini123) June 13, 2024

Aamir Khan has hurt Hindu sentiments time and again !



Now he is launching Junaid Khan to do the same !



How long Hindus will keep on protesting ?



When will the Government take action against such films and web series?#BoycottNetflix

Ban Maharaj Film pic.twitter.com/Pu3p71nXl8 — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) June 13, 2024

Netflix की फिल्म अन्नपूर्णी में प्रभु श्रीराम का गलत उदाहरण देकर हिन्दू लडकी को मांस खाने के लिए उकसाया, लव जिहाद को भी बढावादिया गया!

फिल्म के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई एफआईआर



फिल्मों के नाम पर हिंदूविरोधी कंटेंट परोसा जारहा है!#BoycottNetflix

Ban Maharaj Film pic.twitter.com/tZhKkDVqeD — Chhaya mirashee (@Cmirashee) June 13, 2024

Hindu Jana Jagruti Samithi is protesting against the movie “ Maharaj “ for disrespecting & defaming Hindu saints and sects.#BoycottNetflix

Bollywood always tries to show Hindu religious practices & its culture in poor light.



Why don't they make movie that lots of Rape… pic.twitter.com/hDkLzqeo1C — श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान) (@SharwanKumarBi7) June 13, 2024

Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films and #Netflix will all be held responsible if this film tries to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by showing that sadhus and saints are miscreants and lustful, and thereby disrupts law and order. #BoycottNetflix Ban Maharaj Film pic.twitter.com/wUi52Ge4QZ — Dharma Rakshak Sena (@DharmSena108) June 13, 2024

Maharaj is based on a true story of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 which is considered to be one of the most significant legal battles in India. In the film, Junaid will play journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji while Jaideep will be seen essaying the role of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya sect.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson of the Bajrang Dal demanded that the film be shown to members of the fringe group in a private screening before it is released by the makers on OTT. The spokesperson also threatened to stall the release of the film if the makers do not agree to their demands, and said that they will also take the legal route if need be.