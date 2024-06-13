 Maharaj Controversy: Hindu Activists Demand Ban On Junaid Khan's Film For Showing Sadhus Negatively; 'Boycott Netflix' Trends On X
Hindu activists expressed their apprehensions about religious leaders being shown in wrong light in Maharaj

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaj which is all set to release on June 14. The makers of the film shared the first look posters of Junaid and Jaideep Ahlawat last month, however, the teaser or trailer of Maharaj have not released yet. Now, the show has been making headlines but for the wrong reasons.

Days after Bajrang Dal threatened to stall the release of the film, a section of social media users have demanded a ban on the film as they feel it might show religious leaders and sadhus in a negative light. On Thursday (June 13), #BoycottNetflix started trending on X and Hindu activists expressed their apprehensions about religious leaders being shown in wrong light in Maharaj.

Demanding a ban on the film, a user wrote, "Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films and #Netflix will all be held responsible if this film tries to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by showing that sadhus and saints are miscreants and lustful, and thereby disrupts law and order. #BoycottNetflix Ban Maharaj Film."

Check some more reactions here:

Maharaj is based on a true story of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 which is considered to be one of the most significant legal battles in India. In the film, Junaid will play journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji while Jaideep will be seen essaying the role of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya sect.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson of the Bajrang Dal demanded that the film be shown to members of the fringe group in a private screening before it is released by the makers on OTT. The spokesperson also threatened to stall the release of the film if the makers do not agree to their demands, and said that they will also take the legal route if need be.

