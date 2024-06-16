Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Crew Producer Rhea Kapoor Pursued Him For One Year To Create Naina: 'Told Her I Couldn't Make Bollywood Songs'

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who was last seen in Crew as Customs Officer Jaiveer 'Jai' Singh, also sang the hit track Naina from the movie. Recently, he revealed that producer Rhea Kapoor pursued him for a year to create the song.

During a podcast with Raj Shamani, Diljit said that he struggles to make Hindi songs. His song Naina also came after some serious follow-up by Rhea Kapoor. “It’s not like I am singing Hindi songs and the whole of India is listening to me. I always spoke Punjabi, but due to Hindi films, I started talking in Hindi," he said.

Further, he said that he cannot make Hindi songs by himself, Diljit also credited Rhea for making him sing Naina or else he could not have done it.

"I told her I could not make songs for Bollywood; I didn’t know how to do it, but she pursued me for a year. That time I was working on an album and she would ask me every 10 days where was the song. It was she who made that song through me," he added.

Crew starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead alongside Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Trupti Khamkar, among others.

Diljit said that in India, there are many great artists and he cannot sing as well as Sonu Nigam. He further stated that regional music helped him reach Coachella from India, which is why he feels he has that vibe of coming from a small place to a big one today.

Diljit added, “When I had gone to Coachella, a friend of mine had told me that ‘you are not realizing that it was the first time Punjabi was spoken on the world stage.’ That thought got ingrained in my mind and it automatically came out on stage, I didn’t say it consciously.”