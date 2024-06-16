Diljit Dosanjh REVEALS His 'First Love' Amid Secret Marriage Rumours

Diljit Dosanjh |

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has always been surrounded with rumours about his personal life. Recently, reports claimed that the actor is married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son, however, they live abroad. This year, in April, there were pictures of his 'wife' that surfaced on the internet, but it was later revealed that the woman in the picture was his co-star, Oshin Brar, and not his wife.

During a chat on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, Diljit spoke about his first love, and said, "I love myself bro. I love myself like crazy, main apne aap nu bahut pyaar karda. Toh mujhe lagta hai pehla pyaar toh main hi hoon mera. Mera pehla pyaar main hi hoon (I love myself a lot. I think I am my first love)."

He went on to say, "I believe that you should first love yourself before loving others. Take care of yourself first. If you are not loved and cared for first, how can you be able to love others?"

Ammy Virk's Statement On Diljit's Marriage Rumours

Actor Ammy Virk recently went on record to state that Diljit was hiding his marriage for 'security reasons'. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy stated that it was his private matter, and there must be some reason to why he wasn't revealing it to the world.

"I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled," he said.

Despite the reports, Diljit never confirmed or opened up on his personal life. Reportedly, his wife and son live in the US, along with his parents.

On the work front, Diljit will be next seen in the romantic comedy film Jatt & Juliet 3 with Neeru Bajwa. It is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, and produced by Balvinder Singh (Ruby), Dinesh Auluck, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set to be released on June 28, 2024.