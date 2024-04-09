Diljit Dosanjh Is Married To Indian-American Woman & Has A Son, Chamkila Actor's Friend Reveals SHOCKING Details

While everyone has been crushing on Diljit Dosanjh ever since Crew was released recently, little is known about the singer's personal life. However, now Dosanjh's close friend has spilled the beans and revealed some shocking details about his personal life, leaving netizens in shock.

Diljit's friend told The Indian Express, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana."

Diljit's wife and son live in the US.

Earlier, during the promotions of Good Newwz, Kiara Advani accidentally revealed that Diljit has a son. The Shershaah actress told Bollywood Hungama that she was the only one out of the four who doesn't have a kid yet, which confirmed that the singer indeed has a son.

In an interview a few years ago, Diljit talked about his family and said, “I don’t want my family to be targeted with derogatory comments in case something bad happens. I want to keep them safe from trolls and media judgments. If I ever choose the wrong film or song, I don’t want my family to suffer because of that.”

On the work front, Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of Amar Singh Chamkila, which is slated to premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

Next, he has No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.