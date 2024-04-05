 Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Parents Sent Him Away From Home At Age 11: 'They Did Not Even Ask Me...'
Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Parents Sent Him Away From Home At Age 11: 'They Did Not Even Ask Me...'

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen next in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Updated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra, revealed in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast BeerBiceps that, at the age of 11, he was sent away from his village by his parents.

He said he started living with my maternal uncle. "I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me,” Diljit said.

Further, he said that he was very fond of Diwali and Holi, but in Ludhiana, he would live in a room alone where there was no TV as well. After returning from school, he would have a lot of free time in hand as there were no cell phones. "I couldn't call my parents because the calls were expensive," the singer shared.

As a result, Diljit lost his connection with his family.

Born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab, Diljit was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead.

Next, Diljit also has No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

