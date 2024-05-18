Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Dad Boney Kapoor Prioritised Watching Cricket Over Spending Time Her: 'Main Chidd Jati Thi'

Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Mr & Mrs Mahi. During one of the promotional events of the Sharan Sharma-directorial, the actors opened up about the film, how they prepared for their roles and shared interesting anecdotes. Both Janhvi and RajKummar will be seen playing the roles of cricketers and the story of the film will revolve around their imperfectly perfect partnership. The film is all set to hit the big screens on May 31.

During the event, Janhvi said she trained for nearly two years for the film. "I started training during Mili. Sharan is honest with what he does and he wanted me to be a cricketer. He didn't want to do any kind of cheating or use VFX. I was even injured a few times, my shoulders were dislocated but all the credit goes to Sharan and my coaches. There were times I used to feel that I should give up, my body also gave up but they always supported and helped me. I used to get angry and irritated at times, I even fought with them. But eventually, I understood their vision," the actress said.

Opening about the film, RajKummar said, "Mr & Mrs Mahi revolves around the story of two people. It is fictional but quite relatable. It is everyone's story. It is about a father-son relationship. It is also the story of a husband-wife and about friendship."

The actors said they were thrilled to collaborate with each other once again after their 2021 film Roohi. Janhvi said, "During Roohi, we wanted to do more comedy, romantic and dramatic scenes with each other. We've got a chance to do all those things in this film. I've always been a fan of RajKummar and honestly, he has made my work easier. Just like our characters, Mahima and Mahendra, supported each other in the film, Rajkummar helped me exactly like that when we were shooting. He gave me strength and I believe I've become a better artist because of him."

RajKummar added, "We have worked together before but never interacted much at that time. But in this film, we got that chance. Also, the environment Sharan created on the sets was magical. I was thrilled to know that Janhvi is in the film because there's a comfort level. She's very hardworking and passionate. It's always fun to shoot with her."

Sharan was all praise for the lead actors. Revealing why he signed them to play Mahima and Mahendra, Sharan gushed, "RajKummar and Janhvi are the best fit for Mahendra and Mahima. I don't see anyone else. I've told this to RajKummar before that he is a very lethal actor. He has the hunger of a first-timer and the skills of a legend, which is a very rare combination. I'm blessed that I got to work with him for my second film. He's probably one of the greatest actors of all time in India. Whenever people talk about Indian cinema, RajKummar's name will always be up there. Coming to Janhvi, in my first film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, she was like my rock and my partner through the filmmaking. We discussed everything and it was a proper partnership. While we were shooting Gunjan, I shared the basic idea of Mr & Mrs Mahi with her. I'm so glad she played Mahima. I pushed her very hard to achieve the level of cricket portrayal we wanted in the film. Janhvi pushed herself very hard and the cricket fan in me is thrilled with what she has done in the film."

Further sharing his experience of directing the film, Sharan satted, "There have been a lot of partners through the making of the film. And No. 1 person would be Karan Johar sir. It's his vision and blessings that helped us create Mr & Mrs Mahi. RajKummar and Janhvi brought all their magic, efforts and passion to this film. We came together to create this wonderful partnership and it's not an imperfectly perfect partnership but my team is perfectly perfect."

Janhvi has confessed that she wasn't always a fan of cricket. "I knew very little about the sport. For me, it was something that would take my father's time away from me. When he used to return home from work, he always used to sit in front of the TV to watch cricket. He used to not answer me as he used to be glued to the TV. As a kid, main bahot chidd jaati thi. I used to feel that cricket is the reason dad did not give me attention. That was my only relationship with the sport," she said.