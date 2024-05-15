Mr & Mrs Mahi Director Sharan Sharma On Dekhha Tenu: 'I Don't Look At It As A Remake Or Rendition Of Any Song'

Dekhha Tenu, the romantic and soulful track from Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi, was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The song, which depicts the love story of Janhvi and RajKummar's characters, Mahima and Mahendra, is inspired by Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While the original song was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the new version has been written and composed by Jaani. It has been sung by Mohammad Faiz.

During the event, director Sharan Sharma stated that he does not look at the song as a 'remake' of a classic. "I worked on the music of the film with Azeem Dayani (Music Supervisor of Mr & Mrs Mahi) for three years. We wanted a pure and innocent love song with an evergreen feeling. Later, Azeem came to me with this track and it was perfect. I don't look at this song as a remake or rendition. For me, it is a creative experiment gone right and we should celebrate it. It is 'creativity max' to take this kind of a route and come up with such a song. Hats off to Azeem and Faiz for blessing us with this song," he said.

Sharing her experience of listening to the song for the first time, Janhvi said, "Initially, we didn't have this song when we were shooting for the film. We kept seeing the cut visuals on different songs. But when Sharan showed it to me on Dekhha Tenu, it just fitted so well and the visuals. It felt so nice and I think it's because of Faiz's voice. It has rarely happened in film history that a new version of a classic song has turned out to be so beautiful. It's up there for me and I hope the audience likes it."

RajKummar added, "I totally fell in love with Dekhha Tenu. We connected with this beautiful song instantly. I have grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan Sid's films and people know I'm his big fan. In my last film Shrikanth, we took Aamir Khan's Papa Kehte Hain and in Mr & Mrs Mahi we have SRK's song. So I know something right is happening. I'm very happy."

Revealing the thought process behind the song and how it was made, Jaani said, "Shava Shava is a superhit song from a very big film and it has beautiful lyrics, especially the last part of it. One day, I was sitting with Azeem and we wondered what if we make a song inspired by that part. We gave it a thought and initially, we made it as a cover version. Later, we decided to take it in this film. That's how it was made. I would like to thank Karan sir for allowing us to use the song. Also, he could have signed any big singer and composer for the song but he gave us an opportunity. This is huge."

Reality TV star and YouTube sensation Faiz has made his Bollywood debut with this song. Sharing his excitement, he said, "I got a call to record this song. I did that and went home. I didn't expect that it would be taken in such a big film. I'm actually nervous as it's my first Bollywood song."