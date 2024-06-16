From 39% To 7% Body Fat: A Look At Kartik Aaryan's Fitness Routine For Chandu Champion

By: Rahul M | June 16, 2024
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his body transformation since the release of his film Chandu Champion..
All images from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
According to the sources, the actor worked on his body for the film for 1.5 years
After intense training and a fitness regime, he lost his body fat from 39% to 7% of body fat.
Kartik's trainer revealed that he went through a gym routine and boxing sessions for his fitness journey.
There was an emphasis on his sleep schedule and diet to maintain balance and a healthy body.
His gym routine consisted of weight lifting, pushups and core strength exercises. Followed by a boxing session to prepare for the film.
The actor's team also revealed that Kartik didn't use any steroids to transform his body. He followed a strict diet plan and an intense workout routine.
