Bollywood Celebrities And Their Fashion Game At The Ambani Cruise Bash

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 14, 2024
Celebrities graced yet another pre wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, only this time on a 4 day Cruise to the French Riviera. Alia Bhatt wore a custom Sabyasachi at the cruise.
All images from Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in this flawless white gown with a huge white rose designed at the front.
Ananya Pandey was seen wearing a cute baby pink dress at the cruise party.
Disha Patani is often known for her fitness and body goals. She served a shiny look in a white crystal dress and a candy heart bag.
Suhana khan took to Instagram sharing her look from when the cruise landed at Portofino.
Jahnvi Kapoor was on the cruise with her beau Shikhar Pahariya. According to the reports, they were seen sharing a lovely time. Here, Janhvi is wearing a white and red Balmain dress that looked absolutely stunning.
Siddharth Malhotra chose a subtle look for the cruise, as he should. He is seen wearing a beige outfit with a playful woolen jacket.