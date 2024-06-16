'Unke Bina Main Jaha Hoon Waha Nahi Pohoch Paati': Sayli Salunkhe Attributes Her Success To Father (Exclusive)

As the world celebrates Father's Day, Pukaar fame Sayli Salunkhe opens up about the profound impact her father has had on her life in an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal. She describes him as the epitome of a supportive and understanding parent, who has been her rock throughout her journey.

"From the start, he has been my backbone and support. If I'm doing something good in my life today, it's all because of him," Sayli acknowledges.

Sayli's father has been her constant source of encouragement, pushing her to pursue her passions and break free from stereotypes. "I do not think un ke bina main jo kar rahi hoon woh sab kar paati ya jaha hoon, waha pohoch paati.”

He always says, 'Turn your passion into your profession, and you'll enjoy it.' That's what I did," she shares. Their bond is built on trust, friendship, and open communication. "We're good friends, and he ensures I share everything with him. If I have any problems, I go to him first. He has all the answers," she says.

Though they can't celebrate Father's Day together this year due to her dad's busy schedule as a cop and her own outdoor shoot, Sayli promises to make every day feel like Father's Day for him. "I'll make sure his every day feels special," she vows.

Sayli is currently helming Sony TV's show Pukaar opposite Abhishek Nigam.