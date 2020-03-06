'Hinduphobia is real': US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard shares Indian American's 'traumatic' Uber experience

US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to her Twitter account to address the rising Hinduphobia in America. This comes after a user on the microblogging site who goes by the name Sheenie Ambardar, shared an alleged encounter between an Indian-American and a Hinduphobic Uber driver.

Tulsi, who is a representative from Hawaii, and one of the 3 candidates left in the Democratic nominee race, revealed that the Hinduphobia issue is very 'real' and that she had experienced it during her election campaigns. She further added that the political leaders and media in the United States not only tolerate it but also foment it.