'Hinduphobia is real': US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard shares Indian American's 'traumatic' Uber experience

US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to her Twitter account to address the rising Hinduphobia in America. This comes after a user on the microblogging site who goes by the name Sheenie Ambardar, shared an alleged encounter between an Indian-American and a Hinduphobic Uber driver.
Tulsi, who is a representative from Hawaii, and one of the 3 candidates left in the Democratic nominee race, revealed that the Hinduphobia issue is very 'real' and that she had experienced it during her election campaigns. She further added that the political leaders and media in the United States not only tolerate it but also foment it.
The Facebook post shared by Sheenie is by an unnamed Facebook user who wrote about her 'traumatic experience' while travelling in an Uber. According to the post, the woman and her sister were attacked for their ethnic identity. The driver kept ranting about the recently occurred Delhi violence and how 'Hindus are killing Muslims in India'.
The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 53 even though normalcy is returning. The violence which hit the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and then took on a communal hue. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to carry out an investigation into it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)