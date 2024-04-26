In Pictures: CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dons In Uniform, Reviewing Police Passing Out Parade

By: Aleesha Sam | April 26, 2024

Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz turns up in police uniform for parade review

X

CM Maryam Nawaz in her address expressed her happiness to witness 650+ women joining Punjab police

X/ @pmln_org

Wearing a police uniform herself, the Chief Minister said she realised the immense responsibility the uniform carries.

X/ @pmln_org

However, Marayam Nawaz is not the first Chief Minister of Punjab who has donned a police uniform on such an occasion.

X/@MaryamNSharif

CM Nawaz concluded her speech by expressing support for other women, labeling them as her ‘daughter.’

X/ @LaibaAndrabi

Maryam Nawaz's father and then Punjab CM Nawaz Sharif, was also dressed in a police uniform during a passing out parade

X/ @smitaprakash

Maryam Nawaz also engaged with police officers at the parade, attracting a crowd of officers around her afterward.

X/ @MaryamNSharif

According to Pakistani media reports, A lawyer filed a petition in the sessions court seeking a case against Punjab's Chief Minister for wearing a police uniform.

X/ @smitaprakash