In Pictures: CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dons In Uniform, Reviewing Police Passing Out Parade

By: Aleesha Sam | April 26, 2024
Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz turns up in police uniform for parade review
X
CM Maryam Nawaz in her address expressed her happiness to witness 650+ women joining Punjab police
X/ @pmln_org
Wearing a police uniform herself, the Chief Minister said she realised the immense responsibility the uniform carries.
X/ @pmln_org
However, Marayam Nawaz is not the first Chief Minister of Punjab who has donned a police uniform on such an occasion.
X/@MaryamNSharif
CM Nawaz concluded her speech by expressing support for other women, labeling them as her ‘daughter.’
X/ @LaibaAndrabi
Maryam Nawaz's father and then Punjab CM Nawaz Sharif, was also dressed in a police uniform during a passing out parade
X/ @smitaprakash
Maryam Nawaz also engaged with police officers at the parade, attracting a crowd of officers around her afterward.
X/ @MaryamNSharif
According to Pakistani media reports, A lawyer filed a petition in the sessions court seeking a case against Punjab's Chief Minister for wearing a police uniform.
X/ @smitaprakash