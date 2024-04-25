Namibia: Tourists Pose Naked At Big Daddy Dune In Namib Desert; Govt Expresses Anger

Naked tourist photo in Namibia sparked outrage | The Namibian

A few visitors who recently visited the Big Daddy dune in the Namib desert, one of the top tourist attractions in Namibia, came under fire from the Namibia desert for posing naked at the country's important tourist spot.

The actions of the tourists who posed naked at the famous destination have also enraged the other visitors who demanded action against the tourists. They were quoted saying by the local media that the behaviour of the tourists had enraged one and all and even shocked the people.

A tourism ministry official was quoted by local media asking for the tourists at fault to be blacklisted. He said that those tourists should not be allowed to any of Namibia's parks.

The visuals of the tourists posing naked were widely shared on the internet and went viral on social media.

A Namibian National and Tourism Association high-ranking official, Kenneth Nependa, said that the incident sent the wrong message and that tourists coming in would be under the wrong impression that the occurrence was a normal one in Namibia. He termed the incident as "sickening" and said that tourists should have thought twice before going naked for the camera in the desert as the place is also a famous family destination.

Photos and the video of three male tourists seen stark naked in the sandy dune circulated on social media recently. It is not clear who clicked the photo or shot the video but the visuals went viral in no time and took Namibia's social media by storm.

However, the tourists had reportedly left the country by the time the controversy became a talking point in Namibia and though there were murmurs of the act being punishable under the Namibian law, it is not clear if the government of Namibia will try to press the country of origin of the tourists to act against them for their actions.