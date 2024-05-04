Viral Video Of Couple Having S*X Under Blanket In Front Of Children In New York City Park Sparks Outrage

X

In a video that is going viral on social media, a couple in a New York City park is allegedly seen “making love” under a blanket in broad daylight despite the presence of children and families nearby. The incident reportedly took place in Battery Park, where onlookers, including children, were observed casting sidelong glances at the couple.

In one clip, a child can be seen staring at the couple, looking bewildered by the scene unfolding before her. Despite any attempts to shield their actions, the couple's behavior appears to have drawn attention from many.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens expressed shock and cornered at the brazenness of the act, especially in broad daylight and in a public space frequented by families.

One X user, @gopher_marc reacting to the post said, "It’s becoming clear that the only one that can get arrested in NYC is Donald Trump himself. There are no standards or consequences for anyone else."

Another user @floridanow1 said, “Sadly, this is our society today. No morals, don't care about what others see. They were out in the middle of park with kids around them. They care less.”

“They couldn't get a room? Why in public? In front of children. People and their kinks are getting out of hand. Gross af,” said @Sassafrass_84.

“That's just sick. They knew there were kids and families all around them. They will both wind up on the registry; hope it was worth it,” said @Gideon_6ix.

"The world has gone crazy man. Of course, no arrests made. Having sex in front of children is just as bad as being a pedophile," said @StepChild1990.

"I know the economy is rough but get a dam room! People have lost all respect and dignity for themselves in the crazy world we are living in," said @Old_SchoolEddie.

As of now, the couple involved in the incident have not been identified, and it remains unclear what repercussions, if any, they may face for their actions. Nevertheless, the footage has ignited discussions about public decency and appropriate behavior in shared spaces.