Outrage On Social Media After Disturbing Video Showing Chinese Man Mercilessly Thrashing African Workers Inside Container Emerges

A viral video circulating on social media allegedly shows a Chinese man beating African workers. The video, shared by journalist Dom Lucre, claims the workers are treated like "trans-Atlantic slaves."

In the video, the workers can be seen sitting in a container-like space while the Chinese man yells at them and hits them mercilessly with a leather belt as the cover their heads to avoid injury. Lucre commented in the caption that Chinese people are "far more racist than the White man in Africa."

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: This disturbing footage of a Chinese employer in Africa treating his employees like Trans Atlantic slaves is going viral across the internet.



Viewers have begun discussing on how it appears the Chinese are ‘fare more racist than the White man’ in Africa. pic.twitter.com/4zTnliEQea — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 2, 2024

While the video’s authencity cannot be verified, it has gained over 12 million views and has initiated discussions and debates about racism and slavery once again.

Commenting on the video one user @_VishwajitPatil said, "Why does Africa allow their resources to be taken to easily with hardly any benefit to them over and over again? It’s not like Africa doesn’t have the numbers to stop outsiders"

Another user @Sassafrass_84 said, "It's quite possible that they are. America isn't the only country that has racism. What's scarier to think about is that we have Chinese nationalists crossing our border. They could be just like this guy."

"You don’t beat your employees and those are just boys. It is sick and disgusting!" said @sweetiegoat1776.

"Slavery is a common thing in communist places. They don't see it as wrong in any way," said @MikeLeighTorres.

"This is what happened when you over borrowed from Chinese. Chinese government has a “the Belt and Road” Initiative which “helps developing countries to modernize”, they loan money to those countries but the projects can only be contracted with Chinese companies. A modern day colonialism," said @WinnieSchola.

This isn't the first report of such incidents. Last April, news agency ANI highlighted the mistreatment of African workers by Chinese project managers. According to Geneva Daily, local workers are subjected to abuse, forced labor, and low wages. In 2022, a Chinese man named Sun Shujun was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Rwanda for whipping a worker in a viral video. The case provoked outrage among Africans, prompting a rare statement from the Chinese embassy in Rwanda urging its citizens to obey local laws.

In another incident, a Kenyan worker received over $25,000 in compensation after being assaulted by his Chinese employer at a restaurant. Despite these issues, China maintains trade partnerships with African nations, which are valued for their abundant mineral resources.