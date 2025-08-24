Sergio Gor’s Unconventional Journey From Rand Paul Aide To Donald Trump’s Trusted Enforcer Highlights Both Loyalty And Controversy

Sergio Gor, once a relative unknown, has suddenly become one of the most consequential figures in Donald Trump’s second administration. | X @MattooShashank

Mumbai: Sergio Gor, once a relative unknown, has suddenly become one of the most consequential figures in Donald Trump’s second administration. At just 38, the Tashkent-born conservative operative now holds extraordinary power as director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, tasked with finding, vetting, and hiring nearly 4,000 officials across the executive branch.

Sergio Gor vets officials on political allegiance since 2015

The role gives him sweeping influence over the shape of Trump’s government, with loyalty to the president as the top criterion. As Donald Trump Jr. explained, Gor’s team examines not just resumes but also political allegiances, scrutinising what potential appointees were “doing and saying” as far back as 2015 and in the aftermath of January 6, 2021.

Within Trump’s circle, Gor is considered both a loyalist and a social fixture. Dubbed the “Mayor of Mar-a-Lago,” he is a constant presence at Trump’s Florida estate, deejaying MAGA-themed parties, belting out Phantom of the Opera tunes alongside the president, and even visiting Trump allies like Peter Navarro, a senior economic adviser to the US who criticises India for buying oil from Russia, in prison. His closeness to the Trump family is widely acknowledged.

“I imagine he’s had dinner more in the last year with my father than I have,” Don Jr. told The Washington Post. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has described him as a “very easy personality” whom people trust. He is said to be “incredibly agreeable” and “ruthlessly efficient.”

Gor’s rise has not been without controversy. Former colleagues recall his time as a spokesman for Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky less fondly, describing him as a “sweet-talking backstabber” who could be cruel in pursuit of power. One account published by The Washington Post recounted how Gor taunted a former Paul staffer about her deceased husband, journalist Michael Hastings, after learning she earned a higher salary than him. Such stories highlight the ruthless streak that has accompanied his social climbing.

Sergio Gor’s unconventional path into Republican politics

Gor’s background is as unconventional as his persona. Born on the island of Malta, though some acquaintances claim he was born in the Soviet Union before emigrating to Malta, he speaks fluent Maltese and later moved with his family to Los Angeles in 1999. While attending George Washington University, he reportedly went by the surname Gorokhovsky before shortening it. His first taste of Republican politics came as an activist for “Catholics for McCain” in 2008. From there, he worked at the Republican National Committee, served fringe GOP lawmakers and later became communications director for Rand Paul. After a stint at Fox News as a booker (someone who books talent), he transitioned into Trumpworld through business ties with Don Jr.

In 2021, Gor and Trump’s eldest son founded Winning Team Publishing, which has since become a lucrative platform for the MAGA movement. The firm has published Trump’s own titles, including Our Journey Together, Save America, and Letters to Trump, which collectively earned more than $6 million, as well as books by MAGA allies like Navarro and Kirk. This business venture cemented Gor’s place within Trump’s inner circle.

Not everyone in Trumpworld, however, is convinced of Gor’s competence. Some insiders describe him as “in over his head,” noting that while the U.S. government is a $7 trillion institution, Gor has little experience staffing anything comparable. A tech executive close to the movement told Tablet magazine that Gor’s problem is not malevolence but inexperience. Elon Musk, once considered close to Trump, publicly branding Gor a “snake” after accusing him of mishandling his own background paperwork for security clearance and of fueling a feud between Musk and Trump over NASA appointments. Unlike many Republicans who distanced themselves from Trump after 2020, Gor stood by him during his political exile. Kushner has emphasised the importance of Gor’s judgment, noting that his close relationship with Trump allows him to make decisions without having to consult on every minor issue. That loyalty and familiarity have translated into tangible results. In his current role, Gor claims to have filled more than 95 per cent of government positions with “America First patriots” in record time, a figure Trump himself has publicly celebrated, though it remains unverified.