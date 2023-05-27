German tourist stripped naked at Bali Temple sent for mental health treatment

Saraswati Hindu temple in Ubud, Bali | The World Travel Guy

A German tourist who was arrested after stripping naked and gatecrashing a sacred performance at a temple in Bali has been sent for mental health treatment by Indonesian officials, as per a report in South China Morning Post.

The woman was seen naked at the Saraswati Hindu temple in Ubud, near the dancers. The 28-year-old Darja Tuschinski attempted to enter the inner sanctuary of the shrine until a security guard barred her from doing so.

As per the outlet, she allegedly got into an argument with the staff members and then forcefully entered the outdoor arena, where she undressed and stood close to the dancers.

The temple also organised a ritual to purify the sacred space. After declining to board a flight back to Germany, Ms Tuschinski was eventually transported to a mental hospital in Bangli town.

She was also charged with failing to pay hotel bills while on vacation on the island. Police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu told SCMP, "The foreigner is depressed because she has no money to finance her stay in Bali."

The Indonesian police added that Ms Tuschinski also roamed naked around the guest areas of the resort where she was staying. However, they decided not to press charges against her.

This comes as the country is implementing stricter rules for tourists who are seen misbehaving. The South Asian country has seen an increase in foreign visitors being deported for engaging in actions or making gestures that, according to the authorities, offend the religious sensibilities of Balinese Hindus, as per outlet.