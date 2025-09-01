 Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIndiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

The footage shows the women kicking and punching the employee, who is seen on the ground. A voice in the background can be heard shouting, "Where is he, b***h?!" Other female staff members attempt to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Viral Vide Screengrab | X/@RT_com

A disturbing video has surfaced from a Walmart store in Indiana, showing a group of women brutally attacking a Walmart employee. The footage shows the women kicking and punching the employee, who is seen on the ground. A voice in the background can be heard shouting, "Where is he, b***h?!" Other female staff members attempt to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

A customer who recorded the video switches to the front-facing camera, smiles, provides details of the location, and can be heard laughing. The store is in chaos. A man can be seen jumpping in and kicking the victim woman. The video has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Friday. According to the New York Post, the victim has been identified as Tikerra Hicks. Hicks claimed that shortly before the assault, she received a call regarding an allegation that her friend had raped another woman.

Narrating the moment of the attack she said, Moments after exiting the washroom she was ambushed by the group of women.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Announce No-Parking Zones In Nerul, Koparkhairane For Ganpati Immersion Processions; Alternate Parking Arranged
Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Announce No-Parking Zones In Nerul, Koparkhairane For Ganpati Immersion Processions; Alternate Parking Arranged
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State
Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
Read Also
Turkey: Bouncers Thrash, Kick 2 British Women, 1 Man Over Bill Dispute In Marmaris Bar (VIDEO)
article-image

She stated that she had known the woman accusing her friend of rape for years, but was confused as to why she became the target, as she had no involvement in the alleged incident. As of Sunday, no arrests have been made, according to reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

Hair-Raising Video Of Tiger Chasing And Capturing Deer In Udham Singh Nagar Surfaces; Watch

Hair-Raising Video Of Tiger Chasing And Capturing Deer In Udham Singh Nagar Surfaces; Watch

'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet,...

'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet,...

African Woman SLAMS Haters For Criticising Her Big Nose: 'I Like The Way I Look'

African Woman SLAMS Haters For Criticising Her Big Nose: 'I Like The Way I Look'

Bihar: Elderly Man Urinates Near Aircraft On Runway; Pilot Records VIDEO From Cockpit In Darbhanga

Bihar: Elderly Man Urinates Near Aircraft On Runway; Pilot Records VIDEO From Cockpit In Darbhanga