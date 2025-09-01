Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

Viral Vide Screengrab | X/@RT_com

A disturbing video has surfaced from a Walmart store in Indiana, showing a group of women brutally attacking a Walmart employee. The footage shows the women kicking and punching the employee, who is seen on the ground. A voice in the background can be heard shouting, "Where is he, b***h?!" Other female staff members attempt to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

A customer who recorded the video switches to the front-facing camera, smiles, provides details of the location, and can be heard laughing. The store is in chaos. A man can be seen jumpping in and kicking the victim woman. The video has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred on Friday. According to the New York Post, the victim has been identified as Tikerra Hicks. Hicks claimed that shortly before the assault, she received a call regarding an allegation that her friend had raped another woman.

Narrating the moment of the attack she said, Moments after exiting the washroom she was ambushed by the group of women.

She stated that she had known the woman accusing her friend of rape for years, but was confused as to why she became the target, as she had no involvement in the alleged incident. As of Sunday, no arrests have been made, according to reports.