VIDEO: Indian Man Opens Up On His 2 Cr Business Loss During Covid-19; Still Paid All Loans, Now Lives Happily In Dubai | X @Cyber_Huntss

A heartwarming and inspiring video from Dubai is going viral on social media, showing an Indian man sharing his story of resilience and integrity after facing a massive financial setback during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video, seemingly shot inside a Metro, features another man holding a camera and casually asking the individual about his work and life in the UAE. The man, appearing calm and composed, replies that he currently works an admin job at a five-star hotel in Dubai Internet City.

WATCH VIDEO:

आँखों में दर्द है, लेकिन चेहरे पर मुस्कान है.



ज़िंदगी का मतलब ही यही है.... Show Must Go On.



संघर्ष कीजिये.. लड़िये परिस्थितियों से..... सफलता आज नहीं तो कल.. कल नहीं तो परसो... आपके कदम चूमेगी. असफलताओं से और दुःख से मत घबराइए... यह जीवन का अभिन्न अंग हैं. pic.twitter.com/5TgH5c0gRn — Cyber Huntss (@Cyber_Huntss) October 27, 2025

When asked further, he reveals that he used to own a business in India but suffered a huge loss of ₹2 crore during the Covid-19 lockdown. Despite the severe financial hit, he didn’t run away from his responsibilities. When asked about why he shut down the business he reasoned 'Corona losses' and revealed that he was in debt of around ₹2 Cr. He said that he had paid all his loans. "Paid all in advance, sab kuch paid kar diya, bank n all."

The man revealed that he was working in suppy industry of 'building materials.' When the interviewer asked him about what motivates him in life, the individual reoplied, "Life goes on, the show must go on."

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens across platforms are applauding the man’s honesty, grit, and moral strength, especially for clearing his debts at a time when many large-scale defaulters fled the country without repayment. “The one thing that stayed with me from this video is how he says he paid the loan despite the losses and that there's no loan left to be repaid even to the banks. Compare that to some of the big loan defaulters we've had in our country who ran away with hundreds of crores unpaid,” wrote one user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another commented, “Man made a loss of ₹2 crore in this business being impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is still smiling and going about his daily routine. Such courageous men with incredible determination are a blessing. ”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "Unlike others hes not asking for freebies or playing the victim card."