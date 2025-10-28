YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, Who Vlogged About India's 'Poop Throwing Festival', Reacts To Claims Of His Mother Joining OnlyFans & P*rnhub

US YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, After Vlogging At India's 'Poop Throwing Festival', Reacts On OnlyFans & P*rnhub claims About His Mother | X @tyleraloevera

After sparking a stir on social media, US YouTuber Tyler Oliveira is facing backlash online for his recent posts on a post-Diwali ritualistic festival of throwing cow dung in Tamil Nadu, India. Netizens have been outraged against the vlogger for inappropriately portraying the festival and calling it 'poop fest' in his vlog, which went viral, triggering demeaning reactions from all across the world. Although the vlogger issued an apology for the vlog, he is being slammed online.

Recently, several posts on social media have claimed that Tyler Oliveira's mother is an OnlyFans model, an adult entertainment and online content subscription service. The YouTuber has addressed the claims and has alleged that these claims are fake and only a provocative reaction from netizens after his vlog.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A screenshot of an unidentified article is surfacing on the Internet showing an old and blurry picture of the vlogger with his mom and family. The article is dated back to January 23, 2019, and the text reads, "famous YouTuber Tyler Oliveira's mother joined OnlyFans and is now uploading videos on p*rnhub."

Tyler Oliveira's Reaction to Claims:

With a series of posts on X following a spark in backlash online, Tyler addressed the fake claims in his posts. While sharing the screenshot, he wrote, "They're photoshopping headlines saying my mom does OnlyFans after I filmed their poop festival."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 25-year-old YouTuber claimed his video was being censored and mass-reported by Indian users. Responding to the backlash, he defended himself, saying, “It isn’t racist to film a poop-throwing festival." In the viral video, Oliveira filmed his participation in the Gorehabba festival in Gumatapura village, where villagers throw dried cow dung at each other.

The viral clip shows Oliveira dressed in a hazmat suit and goggles, filming himself amid a crowd of festival revelers covered in cow dung.

The video was posted on Thursday. According to local belief, the village's deity, Beereshwara Swamy, was born from cow dung, and the festival honors this legend by having believers throw cow dung at one another.