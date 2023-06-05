Viral Video Exposes Horrifying Domestic Violence Incident in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh | Twitter Video Screengrab (@HateDetectors)

Etawah: A distressing video capturing an incident of domestic violence has been circulating widely on social media since Sunday. The video, reportedly originating from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, depicts a man brutally assaulting his wife with a stick, accusing her of infidelity. Shockingly, the man recorded the entire episode on his phone, demonstrating a complete lack of remorse or empathy.

In the video, the man is seen gripping the woman's hair, mercilessly striking her with a stick. The woman, in extreme pain, can be heard crying out and pleading with the man to stop, while attempting to answer his inquiries about her interactions with someone else. Despite her desperate appeals, the man continues his vicious assault, displaying a disturbing level of aggression.

(Video contains distressing content, viewer's discretion advised)

UP Police Take Cognisance In Matter

The Uttar Pradesh police has taken cognisance of the matter and it directed Etawah Police to take action on the viral video. The Etawah police responded to the incident stating that necessary action has been initiated by Bakewar police station in the matter and a probe is on.domestic

