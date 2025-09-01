China: Man Removed From Pet Fair Asia After Boasting About Tattooing Dog Without Anesthesia - VIDEO

X/@RealPaulMueller

Beijing: A hairless dog displayed at Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai has drawn widespread criticism after its owner revealed the animal was tattooed without the use of anesthesia.

The video was first posted on August 22 by an attendee at Pet Fair Asia, one of the largest pet industry events in Asia. The video showed a Mexican hairless dog, age undisclosed, covered in large, colorful dragon tattoos. The dog is seen adorned with a thick gold chain and a wristwatch. The owner of the dog was removed from the pet exhibition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React

The video from the event has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from netizens.

One of the users said, "poor dog - the owner should have been horsewhipped."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said,"Animals shouldn’t suffer in China anymore Too many sadistic ppl that abuse and torture cats and dogs All the animals in China need to be rescued and removed from there China should be banned from having any animals It’s scary how many sadistic animal abusers that live there."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user said "This is absolute cruelty"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune: Viral Video Shows Biker Dragging Pet Dog Along Road

About Pet Fair Asia

Pet Fair Asia takes place annually in August at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Since its inception in 1997, the show has witnessed the rise of the Chinese pet market and maintained a significant year-on-year growth.