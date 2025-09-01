 China: Man Removed From Pet Fair Asia After Boasting About Tattooing Dog Without Anesthesia - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChina: Man Removed From Pet Fair Asia After Boasting About Tattooing Dog Without Anesthesia - VIDEO

China: Man Removed From Pet Fair Asia After Boasting About Tattooing Dog Without Anesthesia - VIDEO

The video was first posted on August 22 by an attendee at Pet Fair Asia, one of the largest pet industry events in Asia. The video showed a Mexican hairless dog, age undisclosed, covered in large, colorful dragon tattoos. The dog is seen adorned with a thick gold chain and a wristwatch. The owner of the dog was removed from the pet exhibition.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
X/@RealPaulMueller

Beijing: A hairless dog displayed at Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai has drawn widespread criticism after its owner revealed the animal was tattooed without the use of anesthesia.

The video was first posted on August 22 by an attendee at Pet Fair Asia, one of the largest pet industry events in Asia. The video showed a Mexican hairless dog, age undisclosed, covered in large, colorful dragon tattoos. The dog is seen adorned with a thick gold chain and a wristwatch. The owner of the dog was removed from the pet exhibition.

Netizens React

The video from the event has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from netizens.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Completes 60% Of Elevated Corridor In Phase 1, Trial Runs Expected In September
Mumbai Metro Line 4: MMRDA Completes 60% Of Elevated Corridor In Phase 1, Trial Runs Expected In September
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Softens Stand After HC Rap, Vows To Continue Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Softens Stand After HC Rap, Vows To Continue Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Announce No-Parking Zones In Nerul, Koparkhairane For Ganpati Immersion Processions; Alternate Parking Arranged
Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Announce No-Parking Zones In Nerul, Koparkhairane For Ganpati Immersion Processions; Alternate Parking Arranged
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days

One of the users said, "poor dog - the owner should have been horsewhipped."

Another user said,"Animals shouldn’t suffer in China anymore Too many sadistic ppl that abuse and torture cats and dogs All the animals in China need to be rescued and removed from there China should be banned from having any animals It’s scary how many sadistic animal abusers that live there."

A third user said "This is absolute cruelty"

Read Also
Pune: Viral Video Shows Biker Dragging Pet Dog Along Road
article-image

About Pet Fair Asia

Pet Fair Asia takes place annually in August at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Since its inception in 1997, the show has witnessed the rise of the Chinese pet market and maintained a significant year-on-year growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China: Man Removed From Pet Fair Asia After Boasting About Tattooing Dog Without Anesthesia - VIDEO

China: Man Removed From Pet Fair Asia After Boasting About Tattooing Dog Without Anesthesia - VIDEO

Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

Indiana Walmart Staff Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Women - VIDEO

Hair-Raising Video Of Tiger Chasing And Capturing Deer In Udham Singh Nagar Surfaces; Watch

Hair-Raising Video Of Tiger Chasing And Capturing Deer In Udham Singh Nagar Surfaces; Watch

'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet,...

'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet,...

African Woman SLAMS Haters For Criticising Her Big Nose: 'I Like The Way I Look'

African Woman SLAMS Haters For Criticising Her Big Nose: 'I Like The Way I Look'