Watch: Not Leaves Or Grass, Rare Video Of Deer Eating This Goes Viral |

Are Deer herbivores? A viral video revealed the truth and helped people understand facts about it better. The animal was caught on camera easily swallowing a snake into its mouth, and the video from the rare incident surfaced online and took the internet by storm. It defied the notion that deer survive on plant-based food and aren't meat-eating creatures.

In the video that is doing rounds on the internet and leaving netizens shocked, we can see a deer making a snake its food. The four-legged animal avoids the grass and consumes the reptile instead, as seen in the bizarre clip.

WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Disturbing Content)

IFS officer reacts to viral video

Taking note of the video and helping people understand wildlife facts better, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda tweeted, "Cameras are helping us understand Nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times."

Facts about deer's food habits

The incident reflected upon the lesser-known fact that deer are often herbivores but aren't completely so. It was learned that they do eat meat when provided an opportunity. Earlier, several wildlife watchers and media portals into the genre recorded instances of deer eating meat -- human bones as well.

It is observed that especially in winter, deer of various species have been eating the flesh of the dead including hawks, rabbits and other found animals. It was in 2017 that a deer was reportedly spotted feeding on human bones by chewing a human rib.