WATCH: Monkey enjoys deer ride, netizens react ‘Majnu bhai se inspiration li hogi dono ne’

Social media is a place where you can find content of all sorts; motivational or some videos, photographs and memes that can instantly brighten your mood. Recently, an adorable video of a camaraderie between a deer and a monkey is going viral; which is actually an old video that has resurfaced online.

In the video, a monkey can be seen enjoying a ride on deer’s back while the herbivore seems grazing and roaming around the IIT Madras campus.

Watch the video below:

The video has received 9700 likes in less than a day's time. Several users also praised the bonhomie between the monkey and the deer. One user commented, “Bff goals,” while the other wrote, “Partners in crime.”

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it reminded the users of painting made by Majnu Bhai’s (Anil Kapoor's character) in the movie 'Welcome' in which a dog was seen standing on the back of a donkey.

Majnu Bhai’s painting (in the movie Welcome) |

Remembering the epic painting from movie Welcome, one user wrote, “Majnu bhai se inspiration li hogi dono ne”, while another wrote, “Planet of the Apes got real.” “Kya sawari mili hai maza hi aa gaya,” a third user commented.

