Viral Video: Coffin-Themed Office Chair Leaves Netizens Stunned

Coffin-Themed Office Chair | Instagram

Not happy with your office chair, and want to get rid of it? Here's something that netizens are talking about, a chair that has went viral for its unique design. It is a coffin-themed chair which purportedly reflects on how work's dulling you day by day. While that might sound a bit pessimistic, let us tell you that the chair doesn't have a gravely boring appearance.

The chair resembles a traditional coffin made out of wood. Something that it differs from the deadly structure is the chair-like built is has. Before we reveal anything more about this quirky seating, we ask you to watch the video that features the uniquely-designed chair.

More about the viral video

One of the posts which shared the chair video aptly read, "Feel like dying at work? Then the Coffin Office Chair is perfect for you." It is learned that these chairs are a work by the Chair Box Design, the name associated with the production of the first-ever "Coffin chairs."

"The whole chair weighs around 40kg...This piece comes with three choices of mulberry velvet," said Chair Box Design in their product description.

The video of the coffin-like chair has surfaced across various social media platforms, and is believed to have originally posted online a couple of years ago. However, it has went viral again on the internet this May, leaving netizens both stunned and amused. "The right gift for all my exes," read one of the comments that caught the attention of people.

Coming across this chair, several internet users couldn't stop from reacting to it. "It's a coffin for all...corporate kids," wrote an internet user in reply to this video. "I want this," said others after being impressed with the chair design.