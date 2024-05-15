Indian Boy Returns Watch He Found While Roaming On Dubai Streets To Police, Gets Awarded For His Honesty

Indian Boy Awarded By Dubai Police | X

An Indian boy who was walking on the streets of Dubai with his father came across a watch in a market place which matched the 'lost records' of the police. Identified as Mohammed Ayan Younis, the child displayed honesty and handed it over to the Dubai police. Having collected the watch from him and praised him for his efforts to return it, the cops awarded him with a certificate.

Ayan honoured with certificate

Notably, Ayan and his family happen to be one of the many NRIs residing in Dubai. Taking note of Ayan's act, the Dubai officials appreciated and honoured him. He presented with a certificate by the Director of Tourist Police Department, Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al-Jalaf, along with his deputy, Lt. Col. Muhammad Abdul Rahman, and Head of the Tourist Happiness Section, Captain Shahab Al-Saadi.

Watch to be returned to foreign national

Ayan's honest gesture was lauded by the local people and many across the globe after his deed surfaced online. It was learned that he assisted the cops to return the watch to its original owner, who had earlier registered a lost report with them. The object reportedly belonged to a foreign tourist who had already left for his country before the boy found it. However, reports note the assurance of the police in delivery the watch to concerned person overseas.

This was made possible under the direction of Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi who decided to honour the honesty displayed by the young boy.