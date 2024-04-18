Dubai Viral Video Shows Police Officer Rescue Cat Clinging To Car Door Handle Amid Devastating Floods

In an act of kindness, Dubai Police officers saved a cat who clung desperately to a car door handle as floodwaters inundated the highways. Dubai is one of the places in the Middle East where heavy rains battered on Tuesday, triggering unprecedented floods.

The Government of Dubai Media Office shared the video on April 17. It showed a black and cat – drenched entirely – holding on to car door handle and struggling to keep its head above water.

Watch the video below

Dubai Police officers, risking their safety, stepped in to rescue the stranded cat. A courageous police officer went through the flooded streets in a small inflatable boat, reached the submerged vehicle where the frightened cat held on tightly. Despite the officer's attempts to reassure the cat and coax it to safety, the feline initially resisted and meowed, holding fast to the car. However, later the officer managed to lift the cat from the door handle and bring it into the safety of the boat.

Read Also Heavy Rains Causes Flash Flood Across Dubai; Death Toll In Oman Rises To 18

As the boat drifted away from the submerged car, the cat, still shaken by its ordeal, cautiously surveyed its surroundings.

Floods in Dubai

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Dubai Airports told Khaleej Times that a total of 1,244 flights were cancelled, and 41 were diverted at Dubai International until Thursday morning because of the flooding at the runways following the runways were flooded following the heavy rains. On Thursday morning, the airport partially resumed operations from Terminal 1 after the flooding caused disruptions to its normal functioning.