Man Enjoys Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Pushpa' Dance Moves During Rains; Video Goes Viral

What's trending on social media these days? The internet is caught up with a dance trend which has especially rolled out on Instagram. It's all about recreating the stunning dance moves performed by Allu Arjun in his upcoming move Pushpa: The Rule.

The song 'Pushpa Pushpa' is witnessing several dance reels as fans are recreating the hook steps from the scene. One of the videos which has attracted million views on Instagram is the one which shows a man enjoying the energising beat during rainfall.

Identified as Tharak, the man was seen vibing to 'Pushpa Pushpa' song in his recent reel. He filmed himself enjoying the rain shower with some dance moves to this popular beat. He displayed the hook steps such as the foot twist and dropping off his footwear during the dance performance.

Unlike Allu Arjun's fierce looks, Tharak shared a cool appearance while grooving on the rainy streets. He wore a yellow t-shirt and a matching pair of crocs to get grooving and filming himself for the viral dance trend.

Netizens were impressed with Tharak's dance reel which they found to be "Super." They reacted with 'fire' emojis. More than 50,000 likes surfaced on the video post, alongside 1.2 million views.

Did the reel make you interested in tuning into the original music video? We have you covered. The 'Pushpa Pushpa' song was out online ahead of the movie's release, which is expected to hit the cinemas on August 15 this year.