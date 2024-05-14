Allu Arjun Fans Find 'Lady Pushparaj' On Instagram, Praise Her Version Of Trending 'Pushpa Pushpa' Dance Reel

Allu Arjun Fans Find 'Lady Pushparaj' | Instagram

Allu Arjun's dance moves from the song 'Pushpa Pushpa' of the upcoming sequel film Pushpa: The Rule has set a reel trend on social media. People across the country and even abroad have recreated the dance moves of the viral song.

From kids to elderly people, the internet showed many enjoying the hook steps of the energising beat. Of them all, netizens couldn't take off their eyes from a reel that showed a woman recreating Allu Arjun's dance moves with her stunning adah. She is being hailed as 'Lady Pushparaj' by netizens who are impressed with the female version.

Here's the video we are talking about

The reel opened showing her flaunting the Pushpa style and body language. She then exhibited the hook step of the trending beat, which is none other than the foot twists accompanied by dropping the footwear. With her cool sunglasses and a desi saree, she recreated ace actor Allu Arjun's performance to the 'Pushpa Puhspa' song with grace.

The dancer was identified as Barsha Sharma, who called herself "Pushpa Girl" while dropping her dance reel online. She also expressed about being fascinated by the steps performed by Allu Arjun. In her words, he said, "Amazing crazy step" while tagging the Pushpa actor's official Instagram account.

Video goes viral; netizens react

It was uploaded on May 2, and since then it has went viral attracting as much as eight million views.

Netizens praised her dance moves which they agreed to resemble the original version. 'Fire' emojis surfaced in the comments sections alongside people calling Barsha "Lady Pushparaj" and "Pushpa madam."