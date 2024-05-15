'Don't Talk About Voting For Congress': Rae Bareli Barber Who Trimmed Rahul Gandhi's Beard In Viral Video

Rahul Gandhi visited a barber in Rae Bareli on May 14 while campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent video went viral in which he was seen visiting a barber shop in Rae Bareli and getting his beard trimmed. The video was posted by Congress handle and the party shared the video on its various social medial platforms. However, a new video showed the shop owner not being sure if he will vote for the Congress or Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli though he said he supported the Congress. "Ye vote waali baat abhi woh...Voti waali mat karo (This vote thing is not sure as of now, please don't talk about voting as of now).

An independent reporter visited the barber shop a day after Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the "humble" shop in Rae Bareli. The video of Rahul's visit to the barber shop was aimed at projecting Rahul Gandhi as the "humble" and "down to earth leader" ahead of voting in UP's Rae Bareli, the Congress bastion from where Rahul is contesting this time.

However, the fresh video shows the same barber being unsure about voting for the Congress or Rahul. The young man denying to confirm on mic if he will vote for the Congress leader elicited response from netizens.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat this time after losing from Amethi and winning from Wayanad last time. The Congress leader chose to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat this time which has been a Congress bastion for close to two decades now. Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi has been the MP from this seat from 2004 onwards and has represented the constituency a total of five times since 2004. However, this time she had announced before the polls that she would not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections.