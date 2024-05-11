Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav To Hold Joint Rally In Rae Bareli And Amethi On May 17

Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav | Fil Pic

Lucknow: As the battle for Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats intensifies, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been relentlessly engaging in street meetings, urging voters to support the Congress party. Now, in a strategic move, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav join forces to hold joint public meetings in these constituencies, aiming to bolster support for the Congress.

Scheduled for May 17, the joint public meetings in Rae Bareli and Amethi mark a significant collaboration between the two prominent leaders. Kishori Lal Sharma, known for his close association with the Gandhi family, is the Congress candidate in Amethi, while Rahul Gandhi himself is contesting from Rae Bareli.

On Friday, Rahul and Akhilesh held a joint meeting in Kannauj and Kanpur. Akhilesh is contesting from Kannauj. In the 2019 elections, BJP's Smriti Irani clinched victory over Rahul Gandhi by approximately 55,000 votes in Amethi, sparking speculations about Rahul's candidacy for this seat once again. However, Rahul has opted to file his nomination from Rae Bareli, a decision signaling a strategic maneuver in the electoral landscape.

In the previous elections, Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious in Rae Bareli. BJP has nominated Dinesh Pratap Singh, a Minister in Yogi government, as its candidate for the Rae Bareli seat, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest. Voting for both constituencies is slated for the fifth phase on May 20.

The upcoming joint public meetings by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav hold immense significance in shaping the electoral narrative in Rae Bareli and Amethi. As the political stakes heighten, the Congress party seeks to consolidate its support base and secure victory in these crucial constituencies.