WATCH: Fish ready to be eaten comes alive and bites chopstick at a Japanese restaurant

A hard-to-believe video was shared on Twitter which shows raw fish being served at a Japanese restaurant. When a customer tries to eat it using chopstick, the fish came alive, opened its mouth, and firmly grasped the stick.

The video of the same went viral. We could see a fish served on a plate with some glass noodles, green leafy vegetables, and a slice of lemon. The complete fish was intact on the plate and did not appear to be cooked. When the chopsticks approached the fish, an unexpected thing happened: the fish opened its mouth and even grabbed the chopstick.

Watch the terrifying video below:

Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick😳 pic.twitter.com/PnkG6xt1Ig — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 13, 2023

The video received over 11.3 million views since being shared till now. Many Twitter users were were shocked at this and they posted several comments.

Read their comments below:

It’s something to do with the nerve system in the fish however, there’s no way I would even contemplate ordering or eating anything like this. — Lee at ETS (@extravelservice) February 13, 2023

This is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen. And I mean, EVER. I don’t even eat cooked or raw fish, much less something still alive. 🤮 how could people do this? — Jersey Girl 💙 🌊 💙 (@LivinLifeNJ) February 13, 2023

man WTF 🤢 — spittywill (@spittywill) February 14, 2023

Glad I never ate meat or will eat. Like my veggies and lentils. — Rupi (@Jandyalaa) February 14, 2023

That looks incredibly dangerous. Ive been in the culinary business for over 20 years, and never before have I ever served something living.



It’s too much of a Liability and danger. Please make sure your food is cooked thoroughly. — Mike27356894 (@mike27356894) February 13, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)