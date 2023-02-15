WATCH: Fish ready to be eaten comes alive and bites chopstick at a Japanese restaurant

A hard-to-believe video was shared on Twitter which shows raw fish being served at a Japanese restaurant. When a customer tries to eat it using chopstick, the fish came alive, opened its mouth, and firmly grasped the stick.
The video of the same went viral. We could see a fish served on a plate with some glass noodles, green leafy vegetables, and a slice of lemon. The complete fish was intact on the plate and did not appear to be cooked. When the chopsticks approached the fish, an unexpected thing happened: the fish opened its mouth and even grabbed the chopstick.
Watch the terrifying video below:
The video received over 11.3 million views since being shared till now. Many Twitter users were were shocked at this and they posted several comments.
Read their comments below:
