WATCH: Rescue turns into 'trouble' as 2 giant snakes fall from the ceiling

We frequently come across videos that leave us speechless and force us to face our fears. One such video showing the rescue of a snake that turns into double trouble and worsens some people's ophidiophobia (fear of snakes) has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was initially shared on TikTok by @baju_skoda on Sunday. Later on, the video was reshared on Twitter by Daily Loud and left people speechless.

In the video, at the beginning, a snake catcher is seen trying to remove a giant snake from the roof. However, several seconds into the clip, the snake falls through the ceiling and isn’t alone. Two massive snakes dangled from the remaining ceiling before slithering back into it.

By the time of publishing, @baju_skoda’s snake video had reached 33.4 million views and 1.3 million likes on TikTok. Social media users were given the heebie-jeebies, and more than 43,500 people flooded the comment section with their views.

The bizarre and horror-like footage spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Within less than a day, the clip was shared over 174,000 times. It even reached other platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, where it gathered a million more views.