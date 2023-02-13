Not just St. Valentine's Day, Feb 14 is also World 'Bonobo' Day; all you need to know about 'Make Love, Not War' apes

Bonobo Love |

February 14 is not just St. Valentine's Day, but also World Bonobo Day. The day that goes with the hashtag "Bonobo Love," aims to raise awareness about man’s closest living relatives and ensures their continued existence. Bonobos are one of the species termed "endangered."

Bonobos and chimpanzees look very similar and both share 98.7% of their DNA with humans—making the two species our closest living relatives, states World Wildlife Fund while further noting that bonobo life the prior are often dubbed 'Make Love, Not War' apes for the joy they hold in sexual activity. They are known for their ways of maintaining relationships and settling conflicts through sex.

The species is only found in the rainforests along the south of the Congo River, and they happen to be primarily herbivores. Reports suggest that the bonobo population is declining despite the exact figures being unknown. Experts hint that the decline may continue for the next 45 to 55 years due to the bonobo’s low reproductive rate and growing threats.

