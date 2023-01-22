e-Paper Get App
WATCH: 3 monkeys relaxing in a pond are the internet's new favourite; viral video wins 6 million views

Looking out for some cool stuff to amp up the lazy Sunday mood? This video is the internet's pick

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
A video showing three monkeys relaxing and chilling out in a pond has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. In case you are in search of a video that can amp up your lazy Sunday mood, this is something you must definitely watch. The footage was shared on the Instagram earlier this month, and by now it has won six million views. WATCH VIDEO:

You can hardly deny agreeing that Sundays are a time to relax and rejuvenate. And these monkeys are just doing that by spending their time in the pool-like water resource. In the video, we can the trio calmly seated in water and leaning out to the floor as they enjoy a nap.

The footage was uploaded online by a page that often shares adorable animal videos, especially those of monkeys. "Bath time (sic)," the reel was captioned.

