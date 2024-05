Senegal Boeing 737 Plane Crashed At Runway |

A Boeing 737 plane crashed off a runway in Senegal, injuring 10 people, reported news agency AP.

🚨🚨Les faits se sont dĂ©roulĂ©s Ă 01h 14 minutes. Le ministre El Malick Ndiaye a ordonnĂ© au Bureau d’Enquete et d’Analyse (BEA) d’ouvrir une enquĂŞte pour dĂ©terminer les causes de l’accident. pic.twitter.com/sJTtfMmH2s — mcsenegal1 (@McSenegal221) May 9, 2024

Transair Senegal Boeing 737-300 (6V-AJE, built 1994) was seriously damaged when it overran the landing runway at Dakar-Intl Airport(GOBD), Senegal. The left wing and engine caught fire but all 73 passengers were able to evacuate alive. There was unspecified number of injuries.… pic.twitter.com/SysgTSL3b8 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 9, 2024

Visuals coming in and posts on X by several users claimed that the incident took place at Dakar International Airport. According to preliminary information, 10 people have been injured but the numbers could be higher.

An unconfirmed video also showed the pilot injured and people taken away in a bus after the crash. However, the authenticity of the video could not be identified.

More details awaited