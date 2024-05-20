French And Singaporean Urban Sports Athletes And Street Artists Combine In The Lion City For Artletics Ahead Of Paris Olympics 2024

Singaporean Parkour athlete Koh Chen Pin. Photo courtesy: Media release |

The countdown has begun for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! In the lead up to the global event, the Embassy of France in Singapore and Art Outreach Singapore will be holding a special two-day celebration of sports and arts aptly titled Artletics.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, this free admission programme welcomes the public to witness urban sports athletes and street artists from both countries converging at the Somerset Skate Park to immerse Singaporeans in a joint showcase of their talents. Happening on 25 and 26 May 2024 from 4pm to 10pm, it will also close the ongoing vOilah! France Singapore Festival – the annual festival organised by the Embassy of France in Singapore to demonstrate French creativity and innovation through the power of cross-cultural collaborations.

The event’s focus on urban sports gives a nod to the inclusion of the category into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which includes sports like BMX, skateboarding and breaking. It also runs parallel to the plans to transform the Place de la Concorde in Paris into an urban sports space. The unique collaboration also serves as a bridge between France and Singapore, deepening cultural ties through a shared passion for artistic expression and athleticism.

Ambassador of France to Singapore Her Excellency Minh-di Tang said, “Artletics embodies the spirit of street culture and celebrates artists and athletes striving for excellence, creativity and team spirit in the city where they leave lasting legacies and drive positive change in society. These core values pay homage to what the Olympic Games stand for, which France is hosting for the third time this year. Through Artletics, we want to showcase the best of French and Singaporean artistry, athleticism and sportsmanship, strengthening the cross-cultural partnerships our countries have enjoyed for many years.”

Somerset Skate Park transformed into a vibrant urban playground

As part of this programme, the public can look forward to the transformation of the Somerset Skate Park in the heart of Orchard Road into a dynamic space as orchestrated by street artists from Singapore and France.

French skater Max Berguin. Photo courtesy: Media release |

Three visual artists from Singapore – Zero, Spaz, and Simpleproblembeings – will work alongside French muralist Elsa Martino and graffiti artist Kekli to enliven the space by decorating the walls and the ramps of the skate park with vibrant designs. Supported by Singapore’s urban art collective RSCLS, these artists will also lead an engaging art jam session, welcoming the public to partake in a collaboration of community artwork.

Singaporean electronic music producer and DJ Intriguant. Photo courtesy: Media release |

Utilising the redecorated space are French skateboarding athlete Max Berguin, Champion of the France Street Skateboard 2023 and Singaporean urban sport communities in the spaces of skateboarding, breaking, BMX, bike trials, parkour and yo-yo who will transform the park into a captivating display of their talents.

There will also be adrenaline-inducing urban sports showcases spotlighting top Singapore athletes across bike trials, breaking, BMX, parkour and yo-yo fields, as well as opportunities for the public to take part in workshops conducted by local urban sports groups. In the evenings, Singaporean DJs Kiat and Intriguant will also lead the crowd to groove to the beats at an urban rave with lively rhythms. Visitors can dance their night away as they enjoy food & beverages from Frozt, 1664, and TRIFECTA. Festival-goers can also be energised and refreshed by energy drinks from Monster Energy.

French artist Elsa Martino and Singaporean artist SPB. Photo courtesy: Media release |

As an extension of the festivities, nearby TRIFECTA will host its first Slope Pow-Wow Challenge 2024 as part of their Summer Festival’s exciting lineup of programmes. The snowboard and ski challenge will give visitors an opportunity to experience the thrill of winter sports that are mainstay of the Winter Olympic Games, which was first held in France in 1924.

“Artletics is a vibrant celebration of the creative spirit that bridges French and Singaporean cultures through youth, urban sports and art,” said Mae Anderson, Chairman of Art Outreach. “We are thrilled to see French and Singaporean artists and skateboarders come together, transforming Somerset Skate Park into a collaborative canvas. We hope this event serves as a great opportunity for everyone to experience the power of art, athletics, while fostering a sense of belonging, inclusion and community spirit.”

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)